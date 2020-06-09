Gregory Jerome Fellenz
April 5, 1940 – June 6, 2020
Gregory “Chuck” J. Fellenz passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the age of 80 years. He was born on April 5, 1940, in West Bend to Gregory M. and Bernice E. (nee Krueger) Fellenz. On January 7, 1961, he married the love of his life, Sally E. Cotter at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Barton. Chuck was the former owner of The Pitcher’s Mound on Park Ave., retired from Mercury Marine after 47 years of service, member of the Moose Lodge #1398, he was the crossing guard at the corner of Decorah and Main St. where he was known to wear shorts year round and took pride in protecting those children. He was also an avid Packers fan, enjoyed pitching in softball games, bowling and horseshoes.
“Chuck” is survived by his wife, Sally; his children Denise (fiancé Mike Knier) McChain, David (Sue Sanger) Fellenz, Deborah (Randy) Roush and Daniel (Rhonda) Fellenz; grandchildren Gregory (Amanda) McChain, Julia (Loren) White, Laura McChain, Tyler (Angela) Benz, April (Mark) Buchholz, Tina (Josh Walsh) Roush, Daniel (fiancé Brittany Petersen) Fellenz, Cassandra Fellenz, Promise Fellenz and Dane Blake; 13 great-grandchildren; his brothers and sister James (Jeanne) Fellenz, Jerry (Patti) Fellenz, Thomas (Terry) Fellenz, Mary Fellenz and Michael Fellenz; brothers- and sisters in-law Larry (Nancy) Cotter, Susie (Tom) Guth, Barney Strobel and Donna Klumb; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gregory “Chickie” and Bernice; his parents- in-law Desmond and Julia Cotter; brother-in-law James Cotter; sisters-in-law Joan Strobel and Collette (Bernard) Kastner; and his two grandsons Arty and Adam Sanger.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held in the near future.
