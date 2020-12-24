Guy Robert Preisler, 87
Guy Robert Preisler, 87, passed away on December 22, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital. He was born to Art and Julia Preisler on August 24, 1933, at home in Grafton.
Guy proudly served his country in the United States Marines during the Korean War from 1952 to 1956.
Guy was united in marriage to Sylvia A. Yass on June 14, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grafton.
Guy was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Johnsburg, a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge Post 1398, West Bend, and a member of American Legion Post 234, Omro.
Guy retired from Mercury Marine after 38 years of employment. In addition, Guy was employed as a bus driver in the Cedarburg and Fond du Lac school districts during his time at Mercury Marine and into retirement for over 30 years. He made friends with many of his students. Guy took a special interest in transporting special needs students later in his life.
He was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards, especially sheepshead. Guy had an unrelenting love of ice cream which is now shared by his grandchildren and great-grandson.
Survivors include his wife, Sylvia; two daughters, Julie (Mark) Jolitz of Sussex, and Suzanne (Dane) Kasten of Slinger; five grandchildren, Kevin (Jessica Bird), Kyle, and Corey (Taylor Myricks) Jolitz and Alicia (Zane Smith) and Amber Kasten and one great grandson, Griffin Bird. He is further survived by his brother, Raymond (Beverly) Preisler, and his sister, Angeline Preisler, many loved nieces and nephews, his special feline friends, Sassy and Abbey, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son Robert in 1995; his son Arthur in 2015; his parents, Art and Julia Preisler; and in-laws, Harry and Francis Yass; sister Amy (Robert) Hartenburger; a grandniece, Carly Anderson; and special friend, Margaret Lanning.
Visitation: Visitation will be held on Monday, December 28, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, Johnsburg. Due to the current pandemic, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
Services: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church on Monday, December 28, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Gary Wegner will officiate. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Guy’s name may be directed to the Honor Flight.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.