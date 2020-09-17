KEWASKUM
Harold Joseph ‘Chesty’ Pesch
April 21, 1938 — Sept. 10, 2020
Harold Joseph “Chesty” Pesch, age 82 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum. Chesty was born on April 21, 1938, in West Bend to Elroy and Theresa Pesch (Hammes). He was united in marriage to Darlene Ruth Janssen on October 14, 1967, at St. Matthias Catholic Church in Campbellsport.
Chesty graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1956. He was an active member of the Army National Guard, and a member of the Kewaskum American Legion Post #384. He worked at Fairmont Foods (now Kemps) his entire career and retired after 40-plus years of employment. When he worked at the dairy, he was very popular as he always brought ice cream home. Chesty was also known as the “Ice Cream Man.”
Chesty was an avid hunter of both pheasant and deer. Chesty and Darlene owned a house in Shawano which was one of their favorite hang-outs. They both enjoyed fishing Up North at their property.
Those Chesty leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife of 52 years, Darlene; five siblings, Arlene (the late William) Rahlf, Father Elroy Pesch, Andrew (Diane) Pesch, Carol (Robert) Heller; and Kenneth Pesch; he is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Chesty was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Carter.
Mass of Christian Burial for Chesty was on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Matthias Catholic Church (N1044 County Road S, Campbellsport, WI 53010) with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Interment at St. Matthias Catholic Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Memorials to St. Matthias Catholic Church or Holy Trinity Catholic Church (P.O. Box 461, Kewaskum, WI 53040).
Chesty’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens and Preceptor Home and Hospice for the loving care they provided.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Chesty’s arrangements.