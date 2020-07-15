HARTFORD
Harold Peter Dietenberger
April 22, 1945 — July 11, 2020
Harold Peter Dietenberger of Hartford passed away peacefully, with his sister by his side, on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Lawlis Hospice at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s in Thiensville. He was 75 years old. Harold was born on April 22, 1945, to Sebastian and Genevieve (nee Langenecker) Dietenberger in Hartford. He was united in marriage to Carla Ann Holl, on April 11, 1970, at St. Mary’s Church, Richfield.
Harold was a lifelong farmer, with a love of Minneapolis Moline tractors. He enjoyed auctions, dining out, and watching classic western shows like “Bonanza,” “Gunsmoke,” and “Big Green Valley.”
Harold is survived by his loving children, Paul (Kathleen) Dietenberger of Oak Creek, Ron (Jennifer) Dietenberger of Fond du Lac, and Steve (Jennifer) Dietenberger of Hartford; cherished grandchildren Katie, Ashley, AJ, Jonah, Jesse, Riley and Malachi; dear sister, Dorothy Klemp of West Bend; brother-in-law Herbert Breuer of West Bend; sisters-in-law Kathleen Holl of Cambria, Helen Langenecker of Minocqua, Rita Holl of Albany, IN, and Laura Holl of Hartford. Harold is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other dear relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; sister, Rita Friess; sisters-in-law Carol (nee Holl) Breuer and Theresa (nee Holl) Aker; and brothers-in-law Raymond Klemp, Norman Holl and Anthony Holl.
Visitation for Harold will be held at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Friday, July 17, 2020, where family will greet relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Slinger on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Richard Stoffel officiating. Interment to follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.