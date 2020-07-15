Harriet G. (Herriges) Peters
Dec. 31, 1929 — July 13, 2020
On Monday, July 13, 2020, Harriet G. (Herriges) Peters, at the age of 90, passed away peacefully, fulfilling her lifelong wish, remaining in her home. Harriet was born on December 31, 1929, in St. Michaels to the late Anton and Ann (Staehler) Herriges. She grew up on the family farm in St. Michaels. On August 29, 1951, she was united in marriage to her loving husband, Donald M. Peters of 59 years until the time of his passing in 2011. Together they raised eight children. She enjoyed 24 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and looked forward to the birth of two additional great-grandchildren later this year. Harriet and Donald began their life together on a farm near West Bend and eventually moved to Theresa and continued their farming career. Harriet was an active member of Resurrection Parish, Allenton, and was an invaluable asset to the operations of Peteland Farms, before and after her retirement.
Harriet leaves behind to cherish her memory eight children, Henry Peters, Theresa; Jane (Barry) Graff, West Bend; Mary Ann (Paul) Petri, West Bend; Chris Eshun, Madison; Carol Beistle, Hartford;, Michael (Mary Pat Keegan), Theresa; Donna (Alan) Kanas, Hartford; and James (Wendy Wagner), West Bend; three brothers, Richard Herriges, Br. Isidore Herriges, and Leander Herriges; three sisters, Marion (Paul) Yank, Joan Loehr, Cathy (John) Machacek; sister-in-law Lillian Ritger; brothers-in-law Francis (Rita) Peters, and Joe Schnitzler. She is also survived by many relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson Joel Kanas; her sister Adeline Niemeier; sisters-in-law Audrey Herriges, Erlene Herriges, Dorothy Bauman, Marie Wiedmeyer, Genevieve Wiedmeyer, Edna Peters, and Henrietta Schnitzler; brothers- in-law John Niemeier, Ernie Loehr, Fr. Raymond Peters, Norbert Bauman, Edward Wiedmeyer, Gregory Wiedmeyer, Tony Ritger, Alloys Peters, and Edmund Peters.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. Seventh Ave. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. A private interment will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
The family wishes to send a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses, social worker, chaplain, and nursing assistants at Aurora at Home Hospice for their tender and loving care to Mom and kindness to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Harriet’s honor to: Resurrection Parish, the Franciscan Capuchin Friars, or the charity of your choice.
Given the current health crisis, a celebration of Harriet’s life may take place at a later date.
Goodbye, Mom — Sweet Mom —you will always be loved and missed.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.