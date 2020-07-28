WEST BEND
Harriet J. Rick
March 16, 1932 — July 23, 2020
Harriet J. Rick (Schroeder), 88, of West Bend, entered eternal life on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the Waterford of West Bend surrounded by her loving family. Harriet was born on March 16, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Harry and Irma Schroeder (Stein). On June 15, 1950, she was united in marriage to Allen John “Whitey” Rick, Jr. in Crown Point, Indiana. Whitey passed away on September 17, 2017.
Harriet graduated from West Bend High School in 1950. She worked at various jobs, until she was hired at Regalware, where she worked for 20-plus years. After retirement from Regalware, she started a second career as an insurance agent for Allstate. Her re-retirement was when she was 80.
Harriet was an integral part of her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She doted on her grandchildren and had a caring heart. Harriet remembered every little detail, birthday anniversary special day, and events. She put love into her cooking, and never complained no matter what she had to do or endure. She also loved her canine companions Buddy and Barney, and feline companion, Sissy.
Harriet enjoyed traveling and had a very close relationship with her cousin Sonia. Harriet and Sonia visited together on many long weekends and had countless adventures, which included driving to the Florida Keys. They had nightly phone conversations for many years.
Harriet felt blessed and was very thankful to be a member at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend, where she was highly involved teaching Sunday School and reading Scripture during the worship services for many years.
Those Harriet leaves behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Allen (Mary) Rick, Thomas (Ellen) Rick, Robert (Patty) Rick, and Laurie (Timothy) Beth; nine grandchildren, Katie (Kory) Knueppel, Meghan (the late Chad) Ellis, Zachary Rick, Matthew (Brittany) Rick, Stephanie (Steve) Campos, Anna Rick, Sadie Rick, Ryan Wojtalewicz, Dinara Beth; seven great-grandchildren,
Connor and Kendra Knueppel, Makenna, Josie, Evie, and Cara Ellis, and Myles Rick; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Rick; beloved cousin, Sonia DiSalvo; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Whitey, Harriet was preceded in death by a son, Michael; sister, Eleanor (Pete) Peterman; and her dear aunts, Selma Bernhardt, Elsie Stein, and Emma Jamieson; and many close cousins.
Harriet’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at the Waterford in West Bend, Heartland Hospice, Interfaith Caregivers, and the Pavilion in Slinger for the tremendous care they provided.
Private funeral service for Harriet will be held on Thursday, July 30, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home in West Bend. The Rev. David Schoob will officiate and entombment will follow at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church (140 N. Seventh Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) or Wisconsin Humane Society (https://www.wihumane.org).
Masks are required; hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the door. Please follow CDC protocols and social distancing guidelines; also refrain from hugging and shaking hands.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Harriet’s arrangements.