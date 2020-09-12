WEST BEND
Harvey Earl Holler
March 29, 1927 — Aug. 1, 2020
Harvey Earl Holler’s 93 years on earth ended early Monday, August 31, 2020, in his apartment of 23 years at West Bend’s Cedar Ridge Community, hours after suffering a stroke, with family by his side. Born March 29, 1927, Harvey was the sixth of eight children born to John and Eliza Holler. Harvey was preceded in death by his son, Robert Holler; sisters, Anita LeFevre, Ruth Deagle, Gladys Krause; and brothers, Edward Holler and Donald Holler. As a child, he developed his strong work ethic helping run his parents’ storefront grocery on Milwaukee’s south side. Harvey served in the U.S. Army in Italy from 1945-47. At Bay View High School, he met his sweetheart, Muriel Healy, and after graduating from UW-Madison, they were married in 1950.
During their 44 years together in Racine, Baraboo, Milwaukee, and Greendale, Harvey and “Meo” raised two daughters and two sons. He worked as a purchasing manager at Nordberg Manufacturing; she as a school teacher. They always made time for Sunday church and family camping vacations or at the Healy grandparents’ cottage in Door County. Soon after retiring in 1989 they moved to their cottage on Lee Lake in Hazelhurst. Muriel soon developed Parkinson’s disease and Harvey lovingly cared for her until her death in 1994.
Harvey moved to Cedar Community in West Bend in 1997. In 1998, he became reacquainted with Anna Allison, an old church friend, who had since lost her husband. Romance followed and, as perfect complements for one another in their Christian faith and devotion to family, they married in 1999.
For their 14 years of marriage, they were “quite the pair of lovebirds, who could make anyone watching them smile,” as one of her children said. Anna’s children, and her many grand- and great-grandchildren embraced Harvey as part of their family, enriching his life with love and full calendars. Harvey’s children and grandchildren in turn loved and adored Anna, who radiated love and concern without limit.
She was a comfort to him when his son Bob died of cancer in 2000. As he had with his beloved Muriel, Harvey cared for Anna at home as her health declined, until her home-going in 2013.
Even after her passing, he continued to find meaning and joy in life at Cedar Ridge, treasuring family visits, church services, volunteer work, memories of travels to 25 countries, reading, playing cards, swimming, and other Ridge activities. He was frugal in his personal life, but generous to family and people in need. He blessed others with his encouraging words, positive outlook, and was a living example of how to do justly, love mercy, and walk humbly with God. In good and hard times, he and acknowledged Jesus Christ as his God, provider, source of hope, and redeemer.
He is survived by sisters, Ruby Rutter and Hazel Marshall; children, Heidi (Rich) Katz, Bonny (Denny) Scharine, Steven (Kay) Holler; stepchildren, Pat (Jim) Hishmeh, Sherri (David) Langille, John (Sandee) Allison, Joy (Vicente) Diaz and many dearly loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-greats in his blended family tree.
If desired, memorials in Harvey’s memory may be sent to Cedar Community Partners in Caring (113 Cedar Ridge Dr., West Bend, WI 53095); the Baja Mission of the Foundation For His Ministry (Box 74000, San Clemente, CA 92673), the orphanage/school for Mexican children where he and Anna worked as volunteers each fall for several years; Immanuel United Church of Christ (501 Walnut Street, West Bend, WI 53095); Faith Evangelical Free Church (9035 Blumenstein Rd, Woodruff, WI 54568) or a charity of the donor’s choosing.