WEST BEND
Helen E. Wolfgram
May 29, 1924 — June 13, 2020
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, 1268 Pleasant Valley Drive in West Bend, for longtime resident Helen E. Wolfgram, who found peace in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the age of 96 years old. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Memorials to Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church, West Bend, appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com. Helen was born in the Town of Cedarburg on May 29, 1924, the daughter of the late George Weidman and Mathilda (nee Seifert) Weidman. She was united in marriage to Edgar Wolfgram on June 16, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedarburg and they were blessed with four children. Edgar preceded Helen in death on June 27, 1968. Helen was an avid gardener and was proud of her fruits, veggies and flowers. Helen had such joy feeding the birds also. She was passionate about her Wisconsin teams including the Packers, Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. Helen enjoyed traveling to Germany, Europe and “personalized bus tours” after retirement. She was a member of the Jackson Seniors Club and the card club where she loved playing sheepshead. Helen visited many shut-ins and received an award for the great service of volunteering to visit many nursing homes around the area. We have to say that her favorite restaurant was McDonald’s. Helen had many friends but was most proud of her family, children, grandchildren and her six great-granddaughters.
Helen is survived by her children, Karen (Michael) Chesak, Marlene (Scott) Larson and Jerry Wolfgram; grandchildren, Amy (Karl) Fensch, Luke (Kristin) Chesak, Scott Larson, Elizabeth (Nick) Campbell, Ben Larson, and Tyler (Jolene Paczesny) Wolfgram; great-granddaughters, Harper and Hadley Wolfgram, Palmer and Hayden Chesak and Brianna and Mia Campbell. She was the dear sister of Judy (Terry) Schlinkman and Bob (Dale) Weidman. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Meta Weidman; her son Allen Wolfgram; brother George Weidman, Jr. and her sister Alice Wolfgram.