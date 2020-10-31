KEWASKUM
Helen E. Zuehlke
Oct. 21, 1941 — Oct. 28, 2020
Helen E. Zuehlke, 79, of Kewaskum, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
Helen was born on October 21, 1941, in Slinger, the daughter of the late George and Adele (nee Weber) Kimmerling. On September 14, 1963, she was united in marriage to Norman Zuehlke in Slinger.
Helen was the wife of a lifelong farmer. During that time was a domestic engineer raising 3 children, gardening and the co-caretaker of the farm. After the children were grown, Helen started a career as a rural carrier for the USPS in Kewaskum for 20 years and enjoyed working and visiting with local patrons. Absolutely loved being Grandma/Great-Grandma. After Helen retired, she spent many years traveling, with the love of her life and dear friends, to places close to home and abroad. When Norman and Helen were not farming and gardening, they enjoyed visiting with family and friends, gambling, playing cards, and going on bus tours.
Those Helen leaves behind to cherish her memory include her three children, Michael (Tonya) Zuehlke of the Town of Kewaskum, Rachelle (Brian) Buol of Mazomanie, and Daniel (Rebecca) Zuehlke of the Town of Kewaskum; seven grandchildren, Heather (Dylan) Grgich, Lindsey (Ryan) Madden, Taylor Zuehlke, Everett Buol, Olivia Buol, Chloe Zuehlke, and Ethan Zuehlke; and two great-grandchildren, Amelia Madden and Peyton Madden, a brother, Hugo (Sally) Kimmerling; a sister, Virginia Winklehake; two sisters-in-law, Judith Kimmerling and Marlene Jennings; other relatives and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence Kimmerling and Carroll Kimmerling; and a brother-in-law, DeWitt Jennings.
VISITATION: Helen’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1417 Parkview Drive, in Kewaskum on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.
FUNERAL SERVICE: A Funeral Service will be held at 5 p.m. at St. Lucas Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kewaskum with Rev. James Hoogervorst officiating.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Helen’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.