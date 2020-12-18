WEST BEND
Helen Elaine Reinke
July 17, 1926 - Dec. 14, 2020
Helen E. Reinke (nee Ullrich), age 94 years, passed away on Monday December 14, 2020 at Cedar Lake Health and Rehab Center in West Bend. She was born on July 17, 1926 in Chippewa Falls, and later, on September 5, 1953, Helen married Henry C. Reinke in Minnesota. He preceded her in death. Helen was a resident of Cedar Ridge for many years.
Any memorials can be made to Cedar Ridge (not the Communities) in Helen’s name.
No services were held at Helen’s direction.
