WEST BEND
Helen L. Rilling
June 16, 1924 — May 15, 2020
Helen L. Rilling, 95, of West Bend passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on June 16, 1924, to the late Walter and Katie (nee Landvatter) Rilling in West Bend. Helen graduated from West Bend High School in the class of 1942. She worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for E.W. Eberhardt, A.C. Larson & Company, and West Bend Savings Bank. Helen was a member of Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church, West Bend Woman’s Club, Washington County Historical Society, Museum of Wisconsin Art, and Kettle Moraine Quilt Club. She is a past president of United Methodist Women, past secretary of the Washington County Historical Society, the first adult Volunteer of the Year in 1992 and special recognition in 1999, past liturgist at church services, and she coordinated visitation programs for the homebound at church for 30 years. Helen enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, and baking. Family and friends could always count on Helen to bring a tray of cut-out sugar cookies or some other yummy homemade dessert to every social gathering. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Helen is survived by the special families of Barbara Scribbins, Judy (Ed) Krepsky, Mary Dombrock, Joyce (Carl) Kirchner, and Sherry (Michael) McElhatton.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held for Helen’s family.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum–Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Memorials to Cedar Community or Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Cedar Community for their compassionate care over the past seven years.
