Helen Madalyn Kenfield
Sept. 29, 1925 — Sept. 13, 2020
Helen Madalyn Kenfield (nee Schuster), age 94, passed away on September 13, 2020, in her home at Jackson Crossings. She was born on September 29, 1925 in Elizabeth, CO, to Frank and Eva (nee Castonia) Schuster. Helen was united in marriage to Richard Kenfield on June 7, 1949 in Moscow, Idaho. Helen was a caring and compassionate woman so it’s no wonder she devoted her professional life to caring for others. She received a nursing degree from Mercy School of Nursing in Oshkosh and worked as a registered nurse in doctor’s offices, hospitals and rounded out her career, in what she called her best job ever, as a school nurse at North Central Technical College in Wausau. Helen was a fantastic cook and loved her social activities. She belonged to bridge clubs as well as bowling leagues in Wausau. Her true passion however, was sewing. Her surviving family will cherish her memory in the countless number of sewing projects she did for them! After retiring, Helen and Richard loved to travel. Whether it was taking a bus trip to a Brewers game or a cruise down the Volga River, they truly loved spending time together.
Helen is survived by her children Mark (Maureen) Kenfield, Molly (Jim) Strachota and Tom (Lora) Kenfield; grandchildren Cassie (Chris) Martin, Andrew (Jordan) Strachota, Meaghan Kenfield, Lilli Kenfield, Ryan (Jenny) Bernardi and Kristen Kenfield; and eight great-grandchildren. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews and other friends. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard; her parents, her sisters Jo Schuster and Shirley (Don) Immerman; and her son Peter (Linda) Kenfield.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend, WI 53095, with Deacon Mike Koebel presiding. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 20, from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m.
Helen’s family wishes to give a special thank-you to the dedicated and loving staff at Jackson Crossings as well as the staff at Compassus Hospice Care.
