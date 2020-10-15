Helmuth ‘Hal’ Andreas Polack, 81
Helmuth “Hal” Andreas Polack, 81, Cedarburg passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020. Hal was born to Erich and Emilie Polack on July 14, 1939, in Milwaukee. He was a graduate of Washington High School in Milwaukee in 1957.
Hal married the love of his life, Barbara Konrad on Feb. 1, 1964, at Faith Lutheran Church in Cedarburg. They raised two sons together. Hal worked at Safeway Steel for over 30 years and later at Artcraft Industries and finally at Technical Metal Specialties Inc. as a purchaser/accounts specialist. Hal spent many years serving our country in the Army Reserve and took great pride in his service in the Reserve program. In 1977, he received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Milwaukee Journal for his dedication to the Army Reserve.
Hal enjoyed traveling, gardening, golfing, going to Wisconsin Badger games, and spending time with his grandchildren: Maxwell, Madison, Jaden, Josie and Justin Polack.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara, his sons Todd Polack of Grafton and Timothy (Claudia) Polack of De Pere. He is further survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Doreen and Gustav Wirth and his nieces Melinda and Heidi (Shane) and his sister-in-law Cindy and brother-in-law Thomas Hilsberg and his nephew Konrad (Michelle) and his niece Gretchen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Erich and Emilie; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Doris Konrad.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside ceremony will be held for the family on Saturday, October 17, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Alzheimer’s Association.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.