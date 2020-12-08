TOWN OF ADDISON
Herbert A. ‘Herbie’ Schmidt
May 19, 1940 — Dec. 6, 2020
Herbert A. “Herbie” Schmidt, of the Town of Addison, passed away peacefully at his home, after a short battle with cancer on December 6th.
He was born on May 19, 1940 to the late Mike and Anita (Emmer) Schmidt. He graduated 8th grade from St. Anthony School in 1954 and from West Bend High School in 1958. On June 3rd, 1972 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Breuer in St Lawrence. He farmed his entire life on the Schmidt Homestead, that was established in 1865. Herbie took pride in promoting farm life in the community by donating baby chicks and ducks each year for the Washington County Breakfast on the Farm petting zoo and by driving vintage tractors each year in the St. Lawrence and Allenton Fireman Picnic parades with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed spending time tinkering in the garage and painting small crafts.
In addition to his wife of 48 years, Dorothy, he is survived by his three sons, Allen (Sara), Mark, and Roger (Deanna) and his six grandchildren Derek, Travis, and Kendra Schmidt, Vanessa and Jillian Schwake, and Rodee Schmidt. He is also survived by his brother Clarence Schmidt, sister Arlene Deuber, five sisters-in-laws Betty Schmidt, Rhea Schmidt, Bernice (Ted) Mueller, Esther Hofmaier, Shirley DeGrave, and brother-in-law Ralph (Karin) Breuer, close cousin Robert and Bev Walters, and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers Alfred, John, Harvey, and Joseph, sister Dorothy Heinecke, brothers-in-law Robert Heinecke, George Deuber, Merle Hofmaier, Ed DeGrave, sisters-in-law Florence Schmidt and Margie Schmidt, and parents-in-law Slyvester and Marie Breuer.
The family thanks Horizon Hospice for the care they provided Herbie the last few weeks.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 1 PM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 Hwy 175, Hartford. A visitation will be at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, on Thursday from 10:30 AM until 12:15 PM. Please meet at the church for mass following visitation. Interment to follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery.