Herbert Harry Brace
Feb. 27, 1931 — Oct. 10, 2020
Herbert Harry Brace, age 89, passed away suddenly, due to a head injury, on October 10, 2020, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, with his daughter Kay by his side. He was born on February 27, 1931, in Milwaukee to Herbert and Augusta (nee Woldt) Brace. Herb enjoyed woodworking and a good Manhattan! He also enjoyed gardening and doing yard work. Herb was a truck driver and dispatcher at West Bend Transit for 22 years and dispatched at Kreilkamp Trucking until the time of his retirement. Herb served in the United States Army in Korea for two years.
Herbert is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Bernadine (nee Moran); children, Sandra Carter, Judith Brace, Kay Wamsley (fiancé David Lang) Thomas, William (Candice), Mary (Steve) Nyhouse, Barbara (Randy) Bodden; grandchildren, Jennifer (Bob) Welsch, Jeff (Courtney) Langlois, Sarah Carter, Russell Carter (Kim Silvers), Mark Wamsley and Jamie Wamsley, Claire (Mel) Barker, Morgan (Jason Petri) and Andrew Brace, Nick (Lisa) Nyhouse and Katie Nyhouse (Richard Lally), Ryan Bodden and Bradley Bodden; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend Mike Adell. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Herbert was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Loyal and Hildegard (nee Otten) Moran; brothers Wilbur (Gerri) Brace, Robert (Delores) Brace, Henry (Shirley) Brace.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Church (406 Jefferson St. West Bend, WI 53090) with Fr. Carlos Londono presiding. Visitation will be at the Phillip Funeral Home prior (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) on Saturday, October 17, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
A special thank-you to all the friends, relatives and medical personnel that took part at this difficult time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.