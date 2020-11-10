Herbert 'Herb' J. Wollner, 95
Herbert ‘Herb’ J. Wollner died peacefully at his home in Cedarburg on October 27, 2020, at the age of 95.
Herb is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, LaVerne (nee Arentz) Wollner. He was the devoted father of Sandra (Donald) Kohlwey, Nancy (Frederick) Lohn, David (Wendy) Wollner, and Judy (Robert) Zimmermann; proud and caring grandfather to Kimberly (William) Krolick, Kyle (Lyndsey) Kohlwey, Ashley (Steven) Blonstein, Benjamin Porath, Adam Wollner (Kate), Emily Wollner, Jonathan Wollner (Rachel), Bradley Zimmermann (Michelle), and Laura Zimmermann; and great-grandfather to Caitlyn Krolick. He is also survived by one sister, Mildred Kaiser. He was preceded in death by grandson Eric Kohlwey, son-in-law James Porath, brother Carl (Dolores) Wollner, and sister Marian (Merlyn) Scharnow.
Born on March 19, 1925, in Cedarburg, Herb grew up on his family-owned dairy farm where he followed in his father's footsteps dedicating a life of hard work to the farming business. After the family farm was sold, he took great pride in caring for their new yard and gardens. Herb also enjoyed traveling with his wife, spending time with his family, and became very involved volunteering in the community.
After 20 years of service as a volunteer driver for the Cedarburg Senior Van Program, at the age of 84, the mayor of Cedarburg presented him with an official proclamation recognizing his dedication to the community. In addition, Herb and his wife spent many years providing support through the Meals on Wheels Program, where they delivered meals weekly. Being a devout Catholic, Herb also dedicated many years of service as an usher at St. Francis Borgia Parish, where he has been a member since his baptism.
The family would like to thank Aurora Hospice At Home for the kind and compassionate care they provided.
Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Borgia Church or Cedarburg Senior Center.
Private services were held with his immediate family. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Wollner Family.