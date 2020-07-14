Herbert P. ‘Herbie’ Effenheim, 96
Herbert P. “Herbie” Effenheim of Cedarburg passed peacefully at the Lawlis Family Hospice, in Mequon, on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Herbie was born on November 21, 1923, in Grafton, the son of the late Emil and the late Helene (nee Nierode) Effenheim. He enlisted into the United States Navy from April of 1943, until he was honorably discharged in February of 1946. During his time in the United States Navy, Herbie was stationed at Pearl Harbor as well being placed in the Philippines. Herbie was united in marriage to Dorothy Schultz, on May 24, 1947, at Friedens Church, in Port Washington. Together their marriage was blessed with six children: Donald, Sandra, Bruce, Brian, Mark, and Cheryl Ann.
Herbie was employed as a carpenter working on commercial buildings throughout his storied career. He was a member of the Carpenters Union 2283 and was also a member of the Peter Wollner American Legion Post #288, in Cedarburg. Herbie enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, puttering in the garage, and spending time “Upa North” with his family in upper Michigan. He had a zest for life and will be remembered as a loving husband, proud dad, and doting grandpa.
Herbie is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Dorothy Effenheim; children: Donald (Maxine) Effenheim, Sandra (John) Schleifer, Bruce Effenheim, Brian (Jane) Effenheim, and Mark Effenheim; grandchildren: Cheryl (Mark) Motiff, Daniel Effenheim, Andrea (Peter) Gattie, Coreen Mills, and Amanda Effenheim; and great-grandchildren: Hunter Motiff, Olivia Gattie, Avery Gattie, and Marie Mills. He is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Herbie was preceded in death by his daughter Cheryl Ann Effenheim; parents, Emil and Helene Effenheim; and siblings, Lena, Laura, Evelyn, Ervin, Harold, and Marvin.
A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 6 p.m. at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Cedarburg with the Rev. Jeff Larson presiding. A visitation will take place prior to the funeral service from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. A private interment will take place at Immanuel Cemetery, in Cedarburg, with full military honors being performed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Peter Wollner American Legion Post #288 or to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
