Herman ‘Tony’ Zancanaro
Dec. 2, 1937 - Nov. 13, 2020
Herman “Tony” Zancanaro found peace November 13, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born to the late John and Evelyn on December 2, 1937, in Milwaukee.
Tony was accepted into the Marine Corps in 1955, so after graduating from Rufus King High School in 1956, he entered basic training. On December 14, 1974, he was united in marriage to the late Susan Praessel. He was the loving father of Tony (Brenda), Mike (Diane) and Amy (Dave Burke) Wiskirchen; proud grandpa of Luke (Audrey), Rachel (Ryan), John, Michelle, Brad, Samantha (Devyn), Kaylee and Brett; and great-grandpa of Sophia and Gavin. He was the dear brother of Joan Sherforgen, David (Ruthann), Jimmy (Shirley Boatman) and Joey (Patti). He is further survived by many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings John, Marilyn, Mary Evelyn, Patsy, Greg and Marybeth.
Tony made many friends during his years of working in the Menomonee Falls School District. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed Saturday night bowling and Sunday morning golf league. He loved watching Packers games with his high school friends. He enjoyed talking politics with anyone he came across and always looked forward to the casino trips. He was an eternal optimist and was the most positive man around. Even to the end, he was still putting smiles on people’s faces.
Visitation at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, N84-W17937 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, on Friday, November 20, from 4:00 p.m. until the time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. See schmidtandbartelt.com for the livestream link at the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to a charity of your choice in Tony’s name.