Hildegard Becker, 82
Hildegard Becker of Grafton passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020. She was 82. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Becker (1976); her longtime companion, Terry Hanson (2007); her parents, August and Martha; and sisters and brothers Leni, Herta, Brunhilde, Carl, and Christa. She is survived by her children Ricky, Gerry (Kate), and Joseph; her sister Anna (of Paris, France), and brother Paul (Germany); Terry’s daughter, Cheryl, and her family; her grand- and great-grandchildren; her partner in crime Kathy Prom; and countless other relatives and friends. Hildegard was born in Germany on February 8, 1938. Growing up during World War II in Durmersheim with her parents and seven brothers and sisters would become the source for many of her terrible and wonderful stories. In 1958 it was time to explore bigger and better things so she set sail for America to be with her sister Herta and start a new life. She married Tom Becker in 1968 and became a U.S. citizen in 1969, before buying their longtime home in Grafton in 1970.
A magnificent German cook, Hildegard’s love of cooking was second only to her concern for her children’s well-being.
Every conversation started with, “How are you doing?” Nothing else mattered unless she knew that her children were doing well. Then, she could talk about anything. Hilde was fun loving and always had a story to pick you up. Her truthful and direct manor earned her the love and respect of so many. She was an avid bowler, gardener, card player, and traveler.
Hildegard never wanted to be the center of attention, so to comply with her wishes there will be no service. There will, however, be a gathering in her honor on Saturday, August 22, from 2-5 p.m. at 251 Green Bay Road, Cedarburg. This beautiful outdoor setting will allow for both gathering and social distancing.