WEST BEND
Ivan W. Vorderbruggen
Oct. 21, 1931 — June 6, 2020
Ivan W. Vorderbruggen, 88, of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the ProHealth Rehabilitation Hospital of Wisconsin in Waukesha due to complications from a stroke. He was born on October 21, 1931, the son of Paul and Martha (Warm) Vorderbruggen. He graduated from Wadena High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Army and served his country in the Korean War as a Field Wireman in the 10th Infantry Division from December 1952-February 1953. On May 31, 1954 he obtained the rank of Corporal. He married Mary Hackbarth on May 7, 1960, at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Armstrong. Ivan was an entrepreneur. He founded, owned and operated 3 businesses: Vorderbruggen Electric Inc, IV Enterprises and Vorderbruggen LLC. Retiring in 1987, he and Mary became snowbirds, spending winters in Florida and then Arizona.
Ivan went on the Honor Flight with his daughter Michele on September 15, 2018, which he enjoyed very much. He was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish for over 53 years. He loved the outdoors, hard work, fishing, gambling and warm weather.
Ivan is survived by his three children: Renee (Andy) Kempfer of Kewaskum, Scott (Ellen) Vorderbruggen of Kewaskum and Michele (Curt) Schicker of West Bend; nine grandchildren: Patrick and Erin Kempfer, Nicole (Josiah) Hahn, Rachel (Trevor) McKnelly, Sarah and Alex Vorderbruggen and Tabitha, Hailey and Breanna Schicker; one sister: Laurene Becker of rural Campbellsport; three brothers- in-law: George Hackbarth of Fond du Lac, William Hackbarth of Fond du Lac, and Roger Lefeber of Lomira; two sisters-in-law: Janet Flitter of Campbellsport and Rose Hackbarth of Fond du Lac.
Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; parents- in-law, William and Mary (Beeschke) Hackbarth; brothers: Marvin Vorderbruggen and Alvin Vorderbruggen; in-laws: John Becker, Mary K. Whiting-Vorderbruggen, Gertrude (Wendel) Engels, Dorothy (Leander) Lefeber, Viola (Elmer) Hackbarth, Beverly Hackbarth, Gloria Hackbarth, Joyce Lefeber, Lester Hackbarth and David Flitter.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, at noon, at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 1610 Monroe St., West Bend. The Rev. Andrew Infanger will officiate, and burial will follow at the St. Mary’s (new) Cemetery in West Bend.
VISITATION: Visitation will be on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., in West Bend from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.
Memorials can made to St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Parish, 1610 Monroe St., West Bend, WI, 53090 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 and would be appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum for their companionship and excellent care provided to him for the past 3 years. Here, Ivan enjoyed Wednesday morning Bible study, live music events and activities and he especially loved the good home cooking!
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home has been entrusted with Ivan’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.