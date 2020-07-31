Jacob ‘Jake’ Simonson
Dec. 1, 1991 — July 28, 2020
On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Jacob (“Jake”) Simonson, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 28 unexpectedly doing what he loves surrounded by friends. Jake was born on December 1, 1991, in West Bend to Robert Simonson. He graduated from Slinger High School in 2010 and went on to serve his country as a United States Marine, serving two deployments in Afghanistan and Bahrain. Jake earned an associate degree in HVAC from Moraine Park Technical College in 2016. He started his career with Mueller Heating and Cooling, and he was a dedicated and hardworking employee. On June 24, 2017, he married the love of his life, Alissa Genevieve Lulich. Together, on January 29, 2019, Jake and Alissa welcomed their beautiful daughter, Bristol, into the world.
Jake was preceded in death by his father, (Rocket) Bob, and his grandmother, Sue. He is survived by his loving wife and daughter, Alissa and Bristol; his grandfather, Steven (Sande); his uncle, Gary; his mother-, father-, and sister-in-law, Pat, Jim, and Jenna Lulich; his close friends, Michael and Kristy Wentline; his loving dog, Finley, and numerous extended family and close friends. Jake was also an organ donor and will live on in many others through his selfless gift.
Jake is remembered for his contagious laugh and warm and welcoming spirit. Jake loved his family more than anything and was an amazing father and husband. He lived his life for his girls and in marrying Alissa, he found the family he always longed for. One of Jake’s most amazing qualities was his ability to make others feel special, safe, cared for and loved. His friends would call him the “life of the party” because of his sarcasm, incredible sense of humor, and ability to make any and everyone smile.
He was a proud Marine who made sacrifices for his country and lived his daily life with Marine integrity, discipline, and honor but still knew how to have fun. He loved hunting, ice fishing, bow hunting, going out with friends, and any social activity. Jake loved being active and was a well-known athlete as a football, baseball, and track athlete in high school and later enjoyed recreational sports. His fun-loving spirit was a neighborhood highlight and he loved spending time with all his Roam’n Way Crew. Jake was always willing to lend a helping hand. His friends and family could count on him for anything. The thing he loved most was spending time with his family and his wife and daughter.
Jake’s funeral service will be held Sunday August 2, 2020, at Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027, with visitation from 1:00 to 5:00 o’clock p.m. Private Burial at St. Killian’s Cemetery, Hartford.
In lieu of flowers, contributions toward Bristol’s Education Fund are sincerely appreciated.
