HARTFORD
James E. Feldhusen
October 5, 1935 - Dec. 18, 2020
James E. Feldhusen, age 85 of Hartford passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Aurora Hartford Hospital.
James was born October 5, 1935, in Sheboygan to Loretta M. (nee Schierl) and Edward F. Feldhusen. He was united in marriage Marie B. Masters on February 27, 1960, in Milwaukee. James served our country in the United States Army National Guard, 32nd Infantry, from 1953-1959 and active duty from October 1961-September 1962, and retired SFC-E-7. James was an avid reader and history buff. He enjoyed playing sheepshead and always looked forward to vacationing with all of his family in St. Germain, which began in 1963. He was a former Scoutmaster at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Milwaukee for many years before moving to Hartford. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3702 since 1980 and a member of the American Legion Post #19 since 2005. James was a devout Catholic and his faith was very important to him. He became a member of St. Lawrence Church in St. Lawrence/Hartford in 2002.
James is survived by his loving children, Peter (Linda Neterval) Feldhusen of Milwaukee, Thomas (Christine) Feldhusen of West Bend, and Laura (Jim Weber) Feldhusen of Colgate; cherished grandchildren, Kyle (Whitney), Sara (Alex), Andrew (Michelle), Lauren, and Alexandra Feldhusen; cherished great-grandsons, Canann and Jett. He is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
He was preeded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 57 years, Marie; and his brother, Robert (Marilyn) Feldhusen.
Family will greet relatives and friends Monday, December 28, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027). Please take note that masks are required, and social distancing will be expected.
A Mass of Christian burial for James will be celebrated following visitation at St. Lawrence Catholic Church (4886 Wisconsin Highway 175, St. Lawrence/Hartford, WI 53027) at 1:00 p.m. with The Very Rev. Fr. Richard Stoffel officiating
Inurnment with military honors will be held on a later date in St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery.
Contributions in memory of James are sincerely appreciated to the following: St. Lawrence Catholic Parish Endowment Fund, The Hartford Food Pantry, or to the Wisconsin Honor Flights.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.