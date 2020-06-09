James E. Larson, 22
James E. Larson, age 22 of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday June 4, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Jim was born in Whitefish Bay on June 2, 1998. He graduated from Cedarburg High School in 2016. He went on to attend the University of Oregon for one year studying business before moving back to his home state. He was currently studying film at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He wanted to work on movie film sets; his interests were lighting and set design. His interests included hiking, ’60s music, trivia facts, watching game shows, collecting ’70s vintage items, board games, and being proud of his Polish heritage. He was very musically knowledgeable in all genres and he was very passionate when it came to loving his family.
James is survived by his parents, Eric Larson (Jody) and Kathleen Larson (Bill); grandparents Dawn Larson, Sharon Magnusson; aunts Jamee Vaughn (Todd), Susan DeZutel (David), Karen Barczewski, Patricia Hall (Richard); uncle Mike Barczewski; cousins Jennifer Polack (Joe), Kristin Odland (Erik), Julia Deaton (Cory), Theresa Bergner (late Theodore Hall), Brian Hall, Kayleigh Woltring (Thad), Nicole Lawson (Jason), many second cousins, and other relatives and friends who loved James very much.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents James Larson, Theodore and Cecilia Barczewski, William Ohde; and a cousin Theodore Hall.
A graveside service for James will be held at Immanuel Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. A celebration of his life will follow at the American Legion Peter Wollner Post 288, W57 N481 Hilbert Ave., in Cedarburg.
Memorials to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention would be appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For additional information, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.