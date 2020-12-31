James E. Nordyke, 86
James E. Nordyke, 86, peacefully passed away on December 25, 2020 surrounded by family.
“Jimmy,” as his parents called him, was born in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1952. He then enrolled at the University of Iowa, where he was a proud member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. Jim was drafted into the Army, serving honorably from 1957-1959 as Specialist E-4. On a blind date in 1960, he met the love of his life, Jill McArthur. Jim and Jill married in 1961 and ultimately established their home with their three children in Thiensville.
Jim successfully ran his own medical device company and eventually retired early to Bella Vista, Ark. In retirement, Jim earned his Realtor license and worked in real estate for 20 years. But even in retirement Jim never stopped chasing the golfer’s dream of a hole-in-one. In his 75th year, Jim achieved the dream!
Above all else, Jim was a devoted husband, loving father, and doting Papa! He was a talented golfer, a dog lover, a loyal friend, and a charismatic man with an infectious sense of humor. He loved life, especially the game of ping pong, a well-made brandy old fashioned and dancing with his beloved wife. As an avid sports fan, he loved his Hawkeyes and Vikings, during good seasons and bad, and had an enviable mastery of sports trivia. Always the best-dressed person in the room, Jim was a true gentleman of uncompromising integrity.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Dorothy. He is survived by his beloved wife and best friend of 59 years, Jill; daughter Julie (Nordyke) Joint; son, Jeff Nordyke, and daughter Karin (Nordyke) Mingus (whose husband Shawn is a U of I SAE brother) all of the Minneapolis area; four cherished grandchildren, Katie and Samantha Joint and Michael and Jack Mingus; his brother, Tom (Phyllis) Nordyke; and countless other family, lifelong friends, and SAE and Army brothers.
The family thanks Savage Fen Pointe care team, Allina Hospice, and his son Jeff for their loving care in Jim’s final years.
Jim will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, MN, in a private family service. The family appreciates donations in Jim’s honor in lieu of flowers to H.O.O.A.H Minnesota (Helping Out Our American Heroes) www.hooahmn.org.