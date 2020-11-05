James F. Weber, 86
James Franklin Weber, 86 of Grafton, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Jim was born November 6, 1933, in Cedarburg to Elmer and Della Weber. As a teenager he worked for his family’s businesses - Cedarburg Mill, designed and built by his great-grandfather, Burchard Weber; and Cedarburg Wire & Wire Nail Company. He graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1952 and attended Kansas State University and UW-Stout, where he met Kathleen Hill. They were married August 9, 1958, at First United Methodist Church in Waupaca. Jim and Kathy began married life in Cedarburg, where Jim resumed work at the feed mill and wire and nail company. While living in Cedarburg they welcomed two sons, Chris and Pete. In 1969, the family moved to New London when Jim accepted a position with Hortonville Wire Products, where he worked until his retirement in 1998.
Jim was a leader for both Boy and Explorer Scouts in Cedarburg and New London, taking his troop by train to the National Boy Scout Jamboree in Idaho in 1972. An avid skier, both cross country and downhill, Jim competed in the Birkebeiner and Kortelopet. He fished, biked and relished time spent with his family and friends for 28 years at his cottage in Northern Wisconsin where he made delicious fresh fish dinners, fruit salads and French toast for his guests. Jim had a keen interest in history, particularly the history of Cedarburg. In 2017 he returned to his roots and moved back to the area. He enjoyed reconnecting with high school buddies and sharing memories, taking drives and going out for breakfast with them.
Jim is survived by his sons Chris (Sandy) Weber of Cedarburg and Pete (Jean) Weber of Ripon; grandson James Weber of Cedarburg; close friend Jorene Ziebell; brothers-in-law Richard Kranitz and Robert Hill; nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Della; his wife of 55 years, Kathy; and his sisters Mary Kranitz and Charlotte Weber.
Private services will be held at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg.
The family is grateful for care from the staff at Village Pointe Commons and Horizon Hospice. Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family.
Memorials may be directed to the Cedarburg History Museum, N58-W6194 Columbia Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012 and www.cedarburghm.org.