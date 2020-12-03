WEST BEND
James ‘Hutch’ H. Hutchison Jr.
June 13, 1939 - Nov. 27, 2020
James “Hutch” H. Hutchison Jr., 81, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 27, 2020.
He was born on June 13, 1939 to the late James H. Hutchison Sr. and Janet (nee Huibregtse) Hutchison in Sheboygan. Jim graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1957. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1957-1960, spending two years in Frankfurt, Germany as a Dental Laboratory Technician attaining a Rank of SP-5. Jim moved to West Bend to work at Fullerbrush. On February 5, 1983 he was united in marriage to Jeri Kuehl. He worked 36 years at Serigraph until he retired in 1999. He started there as a general manufacturing employee, held positions in sales, sales management, divisional general manager, and retired as the Sr. Vice President of outdoor power equipment division. Jim and Jeri enjoyed going on their gambling trips together and spending time up in Shawano at the second home. He was an avid golfer. Jim especially enjoyed being a grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Jeri Hutchison; two children, Gregg (Carol) Hutchison and Corinne O’Neill; seven grandchildren, Kayla (Chad) Gillian, Amanda Hutchison, Andrew (Brenda) Schommer, Lauren Schommer; Michael (Kayla Schmitt) O’Neill, Ryan O’Neill, and Katelynn O’Neill; six great-grandchildren, Ethan, Liam, Charlie, Eve, Wally, and Lydia; a brother, John (Darla) Hutchison; special sister-in-law, Lois Kuehl; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Todd Hutchison; his daughter, Kristie Schommer; and two sisters, Lois (Walter) Graf and Judy (Bruce) Schael.
Due to the current circumstances, a Celebration of Life will be held next summer.
Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.