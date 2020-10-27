James J. Fischer
Dec. 17, 1946 — Oct. 22, 2020
James J. Fischer, 73, of Hartford found peace on Thursday, October 22, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Jim was born on December 17, 1946, to the late John and Lucille (nee Laser) Fischer in Waukegan, IL. He was the third of four boys. On September 30, 1972, he was united in marriage to Lois Bretl at St. Robert’s Church in Union Grove. Throughout his life, he worked as a machinist, but he always found time for those that he loved and cared about. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling to the cabin up north in Rome. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Those Jim leaves behind to cherish his memory include his two children, Jennifer (Chad) Mistele and Jeffrey (Melissa) Fischer; four grandchildren, Cody Mistele, Kyle Mistele, Brooks Fischer, and Luke Fischer; brothers, John (Marge) Fischer and Donald Fischer; sister-in-law, Barbara Fischer; and other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Lois; brother, Richard Fischer; sister-in-law, Mary Fischer; and his beloved dog, Holly.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Gardens of Hartford for their loving care of Jim.
The Myrhum Patten Miller & Kietzer Funeral Homes have been entrusted with Jim’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.