HARTFORD
James J. ‘Jim’ Bell
June 20, 1931 — June 22, 2020
James J. “Jim” Bell, age 89 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born in Saukville on June 20, 1931, to Clarence and Catherine (nee Thelen) Bell. He married Emily “Jean” Schumacher on June 16, 1956, in Lancaster. Jim received his bachelor’s degree from UW-LaCrosse and then his master’s degree at the University of Wyoming. He then went on to earn a specialist degree at UW-Madison. After college he taught at Lancaster High School for nine years and then worked as a counselor at Hartford Union High School from 1963-1991 where he coached track, football and golf as well. Jim also enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, creating stained glass art and watching sports. He spent many years traveling to TX for the winter with his wife, Jean. Most of all Jim loved to spend time with his family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Jean: children, Greg (Susan) Bell of Genesee Depot and Sue (Riley) Sain of TN; cherished grandchildren, Julia (Scott) Hartig, Adam (Michelle), Bryan and Margaret Bell and Daniel and Ericka Sain; great-grandchildren, Jack, Addie and Ella Hartig and Nathan, Dominic, Grant, and Ava Bell. He is also
survived by sister Auria Bibelhausen, brother-in-law Bob (Linda) Schumacher and sister-in-law Marolyn Schumacher. Jim is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private family services were held.
Inurnment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Kilian Catholic Church, the Hartford Food Pantry, or the Jim and Jean Scholarship endowment fund at Hartford Union High School.
The Shimon Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral arrangements. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.