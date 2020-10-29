James ‘Jim’ D. Wachholz, 91
James “Jim” D. Wachholz died peacefully on October 27, 2020, at the age of 91 years. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda; daughters Anne Hamm, Kate (Tim) Wegener; grandchildren Timothy and Rachel Wegener, Grace and Charlie Hamm and chocolate lab Danni. Jim will be remembered as an exceptional art teacher at Nicolet High School, a multitalented jack-of-all-trades and dedicated family man.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Lasata Care Center and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their kindness and love. Services to be held at a later date once the pandemic is under control. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
