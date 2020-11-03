KELLOGG, IOWA/WEST BEND
James ‘Jim’ Henry Boettcher
Oct. 25, 1931 - Oct. 28, 2020
James ‘Jim’ Henry Boettcher, 89, of Kellogg, Iowa, and West Bend died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center.
Jim, the son of Richard and Ruth Winafred (Hall) Boettcher, was born on October 25, 1931, in Iron County. He began his schooling in Springstead. At the age of 10, he was placed in an orphanage where he would live for the next six years. During that time he attended school in Sparta. In 1951, Jim graduated from Birnamwood High School.
On May 23, 1953, Jim was united in marriage with Marion Meyer in Batavia. He worked at Harnishfager Home Builders, at AMC building cars, and for the West Bend Company. Jim was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout Leader and a past member of the Local Union #865. He enjoyed bowling, slow-pitch softball, pot belly basketball, and playing horseshoes.
After Marion’s death, Jim was married to Jeannie (Kingery) Boettcher on April 19, 2004, at the Kellogg Christian Church, Kellogg, Iowa. Jim was a member of the Kellogg Lions Club, Fillmore UCC Church, and Kellogg Christian Church. He enjoyed doing odd jobs for family and friends and also delivered congregate meals and transported eye tissue. Jim liked visiting with everyone and working with wood.
Jim is survived by his wife, Jeannie Boettcher, of Kellogg, Iowa; five children, Barbara (Randy) Heil of Grafton, Daniel Boettcher of Milwaukee, Judy (Carl) Degnitz of Fillmore, Jody (Gary) Schmidt of Campbellsport, and David (Beth) Boettcher of Kenosha; his stepdaughter, Jenise Huizenga of Newton, Iowa; 18 grandchildren, Christopher (Rose) Degnitz, Casey Degnitz, Charles Degnitz, Douglas (Dawn) Schmidt, Brian Schmidt, Melanie (Brian) Flynn, Gwen (Tyler) Sachse, Brianne Boettcher, Adrianne Hamilton, Benjamin (Danielle) Boettcher, Joshua Boettcher, Jory (Skyler) Ringler, Kendra (Mitch) Lane, Jake Huizenga, Kylea Huizenga, Lewis (Shelby) Hobbs, Andy Hobbs, and Codi (Brandon) Graff; 21 great-grandchildren, Amanda, Kayla, Rebecca, Dreaven, Deven, Morgan, Xavier, Linden, Marcus, Molly, Dawson, Aubree, Maeve, Declan, Milo, Fletcher, River, Hadley, Waylon, Shiloh, and Bridger; and great-great-granddaughter, Annabelle.
He is also survived by two foster brothers, Calvin Stone and Allen (Pat) Stone; two foster sisters, Kay (Melvin) Zimmermann and Karen (Randy) Brehm; sister-in-law, LaVern Fass; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; foster parents, Evan and Mable Stone; first wife of 47 years, Marion Boettcher; stepson Lewis Hobbs; grandson Joshua Carroll; great-grandson Teagan Flynn; three brothers, Richard ‘Dick,’ Frank, and Fred Boettcher; and four sisters, Thelma Taylor, Susie Berndt, Jessie Kleinsteiber, and Anita Kleinsteiber.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
Funeral service for Jim will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Martin’s United Church of Christ (592 County Road H, Fredonia, WI 53021) with Dan Noenning officiating. Interment at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
Memorials to the St. Martin’s United Church of Christ.
