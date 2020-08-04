ERIN
James Joseph Degenhardt
Aug. 17, 1938 — July 30, 2020
James Joseph Degenhardt of Erin was born to eternal life Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the age of 81 years. He was born August 17, 1938 in Milwaukee. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Celine (Nee Kaestner). He is also survived by his loving children, Cynthia (Gary) Stuesser, Michael (Michelle) Degenhardt, Celine (John) Josephson and Christine (David) Schmitt; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; his brother Albert; his sister Joan; his daughter-in-law Sue Degenhardt, nieces, nephews’ other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Vincent and his grandson Adam, and two brothers and three sisters.
Mass of Resurrection is Friday, August 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta in Monches, highways Q and K. Family will receive relative and friend from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment at St. John Catholic Cemetery.
James was a retired Milwaukee police officer who served from 1964 to 1995. He was a family man, deeply devoted to his wife and family.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-4700 or visit www.berndt-ledesma.com.