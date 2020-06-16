WEST BEND
James L. Kuehn
Jan. 6, 1931 — June 13, 2020
James L. Kuehn of West Bend died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at The Pavilion at Glacier Valley in Slinger at the age of 89 years. He was born on January 6, 1931, in Barton, to the late Joseph and Cecilia (nee Leitheiser) Kuehn. He attended Holy Angels Grade School and graduated from West Bend High School. James served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. is basic training was at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He attended the U.S. Air Force Trade School in Fort Eustis, Va., until he was assigned to Holliman Air Force Base in New Mexico. Ultimately, he was assigned to serve at Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. After his time in the service, he returned to West Bend and worked for Joe Jaeger Excavating Co. from 1955 until 1959. He also was employed by the West Bend Transit Co. from 1959 until his retirement in 1989.
After his mother’s death in 1993, he took over running her tavern, Ceil’s Little Klub on Highway 45. It was sold to the state in 2002 for the widening of Highway 45 to Kewaskum.
He enjoyed hunting, golfing and his yearly trips to the Anna Maria Islands in Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Gerald “Jerry” Kuehn.
Survivors include nieces Pamela (Robert) Beach of Oshkosh and Lynn (William) Gonwa of West Bend, a nephew Thomas (Jill) Kuehn of West Bend, and a sister-inlaw Janet Kuehn of West Bend.
Private services will be held with Fr. Tom Biersack officiating. Burial in Holy Angels Cemetery with the West Bend Color Guard and Firing Squad providing military honors.
