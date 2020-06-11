James Robert Melville, 66
James Robert “Jamie” Melville was born in Milwaukee to Thomas and Alyce (Peshke) Melville. He was raised in Cedarburg, along with siblings Mary, Mark, Thomas, and Margaret Corado (James). He was preceded in death by his mother, father, and brother Mark. He is survived by daughter Courtney of Milwaukee, sons Devan and Jamie Jr., and “daughter” Tiffany, all of Fond du Lac. He was the dearest friend of Diane Prinz of Grafton. Jamie went to Cedarburg Public Schools, graduating in 1971 from Cedarburg High, and attended Columbia College. He was an accomplished musician, whose band played at many popular Milwaukee clubs, and Summerfest. Jamie was very proud that he lived his life on his own terms and ideals, never caving in to the pressures of today’s society. After retirement from the Kohler Co., he enjoyed travel, playing his drums, guitars and keyboard LOUD! He was a sweet, caring, funny, communicative and talented man who left us way too soon, of a brain aneurism. Unselfishly, he donated all his usable organs, so others could live on. Memorials to the boys’ education would be very much appreciated.
A celebration of Jamie’s life will be held at a later date.