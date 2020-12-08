James W. Coutts, 83
James W. Coutts passed away peacefully at his home on November 30, 2020.
Jim was born December 10, 1936 to George and Hattie (nee Stark) Coutts in Waukesha, the youngest of 6 children. He attended Waukesha High School, where he participated in many sports. On May 17, 1958, he was married to Leona (Lee) Senfleben at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Waukesha. In 1962 he graduated from Carroll College and began his teaching career at Hilbert High School. He then taught at DePere High School for three years. In 1965 he began his long tenure as a Social Studies teacher and coach at Homestead High School in Mequon, retiring in 1994. He was the proud father of Jon (Ellen) of West Bend and Steven (Tara) of Newburg. He was the very proud “Opa” of Ryan (fiancée Alyssa), Erin, Zachary (Megan) and Alyssa (Jordan) Tietz and great-grandfather of Braxton, Lyla and Joanna.
He served on the Cedarburg School Board from 1973-1976 and 1977-1982. In 1982 he was elected to the Cedarburg Common Council, where he served until 1988, including two years as Council President. In 1999 he was elected Mayor of Cedarburg, serving until 2003, following in the footsteps of his father who served as Mayor of Waukesha in the 1930s and 1940s. He was proud of his many accomplishments while in elected office. As mayor, Jim started initiating talks that led to the creation of the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, for which he later served as president from 2006-2008. Jim also created the highly popular series of Fireside Chats.
Jim was on the Sewage Commission, a current member of the Light and Water Commission and served on several state and national committees. Each winter he traveled to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness of legislators on the importance of Public Power.
A consummate public servant, he volunteered and was a member of the Cedarburg-Grafton Rotary Club as well as a passive member of the Cedarburg Fire Department working at Maxwell Street Days. He volunteered for Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Rivoli Theatre, Cedarburg Visitor Center and Cedarburg Cultural Center. He was also a former member of the Cedarburg Lions Club.
Jim coached basketball, football and baseball, and was a long time WIAA official in football, basketball, track and cross country. He also announced the State Track meet for many years.
His first wife, Lee, preceded him in death in 2006.
On November 12, 2011 he married Carol Alexander. They enjoyed traveling, community service and being together.
He is survived by his wife Carol, his sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces, nephews and many good friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, infant son, brothers Wallace (late Maryanne), George (late Betty), Bob (late Margaret) and his beloved sister Anne (late John) Beatty.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Greater Cedarburg Foundation, Faith Lutheran Church Hope Fund or Carroll University are appreciated.
The family would like to thank Dr. Jaime Cabatingen for all his care and support over the years. They would also like to thank Horizon Hospice for the special care given in his last days.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service and burial will be held. Interment will be at Prairie Home Cemetery in Waukesha. A Celebration of Life for Jim is planned for the future.
Mueller Funeral Home, muellerfuneralhome.com, is serving the family.