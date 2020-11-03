Jamie Fatla, 56
Jamie lost his battle with COVID-19 after surviving 2 open heart surgeries just 2 years prior, and was reunited with his best friend and brother, Randy ‘Toby’ and into the loving arms of his mom, on October 29, 2020 at the age of 56 years.
A private family Christian service was held. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Jamie’s Life will be held at a later date.
Jamie was born on October 31, 1963 as a twin, and was one of 8 children. He went to Grafton High School where he met his other best friend, high school sweetheart, and future wife, Judi at the age of 15 years. They dated for 6 years, 9 months, and 6 days (a milestone Jamie was proud to recite). They married in September of 1986, and were blessed with 3 amazing children: Jake, Ben (Vanessa), Emma (Ryan) and a remarkable grandson, Logan.
There is not enough lines on paper or pages in a book that can summarize the life Jamie led.
He poured his heart and soul in all he did and his passion and desire lived strongly in his heart and on his sleeve no matter what the day brought Jamie was a husband, dad, grandpa, brother, son, uncle, brother-in-law, teammate, coach, mentor or neighbor, you always knew where Jamie stood. In front of you to protect you and help pave the way; behind you to catch you and get you back on your feet; or beside you to face the world head-on with no regrets.
The legacy of Jamie’s work ethic, strength, safe-hunt, and love for life is deeply rooted and is often seen through the eyes of his sons, daughter, and grandson.
There is some comfort and peace knowing that Jamie and ‘Toby’ are together at a bonfire, Packer game, or bottom of the 7th inning softball game. (Hope Jamie can hit the cut-off!)
Jamie’s huge heart and infectious smile are forever tattooed on our hearts, and his love and laughter are with us always.
