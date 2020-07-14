KEWASKUM
Jane Mary Strobel
June 18, 1952 — July 9, 2020
Jane Mary Strobel (Theusch), age 68 years, of Kewaskum was called home to be with the Lord on July 9, 2020. Jane was born on June 18, 1952, in West Bend to Lawrence and Bernadine “Bonnie” Theusch (Hug). She married Michael Strobel on August 10, 1974, at St. Michael Catholic Church in St. Michaels. Jane leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 45 years, Michael “Hot Mix” Strobel. Together they had two wonderful children, Jennifer (Joe) Mechenich and Jason (Karen) Strobel. She was proud “Grammy” to Joey, Macy, and Grady Mechenich and Declan and Dawson Strobel. She is further survived by brother, Alan (Susan) Theusch; sister, Phyllis (Jim) Schwartz; and sister-in-law, MaryAnne Theusch.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Bonnie; three brothers, Kenny (Karen) Theusch, Donnie (Mary) Theusch and Terry Theusch; and many other loved ones.
Jane graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1970, and went on to marry Mike. She then worked at The General Store Antique Mall in Kewaskum for over 25 years. With her family and friends, she enjoyed vacationing, card club, and neighborhood Miller Time Fridays on Edgewood Road. Jane cherished each Brewers or Badgers game she was able to attend with her friends and family.
So devoted to her family, she was always quick to say “yes” to watch her grandchildren, and would never miss an opportunity to attend their sporting events and school activities. Jane and Mike enjoyed golf vacations with friends, Friday night fish frys, Sunday morning church and breakfast and all so often taking “drives” together with their newly shared retirement.
The memories of Jane held by her children, grandchildren, and friends will always be cherished. Her strength, perseverance, and selflessness are attributes that made her so loved by her family and friends. To put into words how much Jane will be missed is impossible to do.
A Mass of Christian burial for Jane will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Holy Trinity (331 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040) with Father Jacob Strand officiating. Interment at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum following Mass.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church prior to the Mass, from 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Memorials to the KEYS Scholarship fund through the Kewaskum High School are appreciated.
Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095.
