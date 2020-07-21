Janet L. Baumgart
June 28, 1942 — July 16, 2020
Janet L. Baumgart (nee Happel), age 78, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born to Elmer and Edna (nee Mixdorf) on June 28, 1942, and was raised in the Town of Polk. Janet graduated from Slinger High School Class of 1960 and later attended UWMadison studying Home Economics. She was employed at Miller Brewing Co. of Milwaukee for over 24 years, retiring in 1997. Janet was a member of Faith UCC in Slinger and the Historical Society of Richfield. She was a former member of the Eastern Star of Hartford.
She is survived by her children, Amy Baumgart and Steven (Julie); grandchildren Annika and Esmond; sisters Jean Happel and Carol (Robert) Fenske. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Phillip.
Private services will be held.
