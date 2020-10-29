Janet Louise Landgraf, 83
Janet Louise Landgraf (nee Emanuel) was born on August 27, 1937, in Fairchild to the late Henry and Eda (nee Gruhlke) Emanuel. She was made a child of God through holy baptism on September 12, 1937. Janet passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Lawliss Family Hospice in Mequon at the age of 83.
Janet grew up on the family farm and after graduating from Fairchild High School in 1955, she attended Concordia College in St. Paul, Minn., where she studied to become an elementary teacher in a fast-track program available at the time due to a shortage of teachers. Her first teaching position was at First Immanuel Lutheran School in Cedarburg. There she met and later married her husband, Ralph Landgraf, on June 26, 1960. She would go on to teach at St. Paul Lutheran School in Grafton while they raised their three sons, Martin, Paul and Daniel, on the family farm. A number of summers were spent attending Concordia College in River Forest, Ill., in order to complete her bachelor’s degree which was accomplished in 1973. Janet taught for nearly 20 years before transitioning to a new career in the International Marketing Department for Sales Guides Inc. (Norscot Group, Inc.).
Janet enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She played the flute and sang in several different choirs. She was active within the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) for decades as well as other organizations within her church family. She will sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew her.
Janet is survived by her children: Martin (Diana) Landgraf, Rev. Paul (Janet) Landgraf, Daniel (Amy) Landgraf; siblings: Doris Peters, David (Jessie) Emanuel and Edward (Linda) Emanuel; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Janet was preceded in death by siblings: William (Lois) Emanuel, Ellen (Leo) Bogden, Margaret (Gerald) Eide, and brother-in-law Donald Peters.
Visitation will be held at Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Funeral service will be following at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Sixth Ave., Grafton at 3 p.m. Interment will be at the church cemetery. Memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
