Janet M. Hanson
July 28, 1930 — Nov. 22, 2020
Janet M. Hanson (nee Hughes) formerly Buechel, age 90 years, of West Bend passed away on November 22, 2020, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Janet was born on July 28, 1930, in Campbellsport to Clyde and Margaret Hughes (Dreifurst). She was united in marriage to Gilbert Buechel on August 15, 1948, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Gilbert passed on May 17, 1966. Janet was united in marriage to Ronald Hanson on November 16, 1968, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Kohler.
Janet graduated from Campbellsport High School in 1948. Janet was a full-time homemaker and loving wife and mother. She liked to draw, embroider, read, work on floral arrangements, and watch birds.
Those Janet leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Jim (Sue) Buechel and Jeannie Wilde; four grandchildren, Amy (Ron) Hayden, Doug (Kathryn) Buechel, Chad Wilde, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Buechel; two great-grandsons, Bradley and Matthew Buechel and granddaughter of her heart, Renee Dahman; two sisters, Anne Uelman and Joan Eggers; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Duane) Gorkowski, Joanne Moore, Sandra Conley, Mary (Rick) Miles, and Dawn Hanson; brothers-in-law, Roger Hollister, Daniel Hollister, and William (Mary) Hollister.
She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Janet was preceded in death by husbands Gilbert Buechel and Ronald Hanson; her infant son, Roy James Hanson; sonin- law, Larry Wilde; her parents, Clyde and Margaret Hughes; parents-in-law, Hugo and Josephine Buechel, and Ralph Hanson and Gladys Hollister; brother, Pearson (Sharon) Hughes; sister, Carol (Leo) Brown; brothers-in-law, Dennis Hanson, Ray Moore, Chuck Conley, Donald Uelman, Sr., and Jack Eggers.
Janet’s family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Cedar Bay West and Froedtert West Bend Hospital for the loving care they provided.
