Janice Mae Podewils, 87
Janice Mae Podewils was born into eternal life on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020. Janice was born on October 27, 1933, to William and Madline (nee Altman) Peterson in Milwaukee. She was a graduate of Milwaukee Lutheran High School in 1951. In 1954, Janice married Darrell Francis Podewils and they were blessed with four children.
Janice was an avid cook. She enjoyed collecting cookbooks and trying new recipes on her friends and family. Janice was dedicated to God and was an active member of First Immanuel Lutheran Church since moving to Cedarburg in 1970 from Milwaukee. To her children, grandchildren, family and friends she leaves behind her enthusiasm for a good game of cards.
She is survived by her children Deborah Nurkala, Mark (Lisa) Podewils, Julie (Charles “Ed”) Edmonds and Steven Podewils. Janice is also survived by her grandchildren: Paul (Sherrie) Nurkala, Jim Nurkala, Sarah (Brett) Tilque, Rebecca (Patrick) State, Moriah (Eric) Butler, Micaela Edmonds, Travis (Felecia) Edmonds and great-grandchildren: Audrie, Lillyann, and Natalie Nurkala, Lydia and Leo Tilque, Caroline and Allen Butler, Heidi State, William and Brielle Edmonds. Also surviving Janice is her sister Mary Logsdon, sister-in-law Delores Podewils and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell; parents, William and Madline Peterson; sister Donna Manning; in-laws, William and Leone Podewils; brothers-in-law, Joseph Logsdon and John Manning, and niece Peggy Brock.
There will be a private funeral service on January 2 at First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg, followed by a private burial at Zur Ruhe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to First Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedarburg.
She was the kindest person and will be deeply missed by all whom knew her.
A celebration of life will be planned in post-pandemic 2021.
