Janine Marie Paczelt
Sept. 1, 1956 - Nov. 20, 2020
Janine “Neen” M. Paczelt (nee Neeman) passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 64 years. She was born on Sept. 1, 1956, in Milwaukee to Harold and Elizabeth (nee Ezold) Neeman. Janine was raised in Mequon and graduated from Homestead High School. On July 9, 1977, Janine married Joseph A. Paczelt and began her family.
Janine enjoyed cooking, raising her children and grandchildren, going to northern Wisconsin to Mermer Wood and Beaver Lake. She was a junkie for the written word. She ran a youth group and taught Sunday school for 15 years.
Janine is survived by her husband, Joseph; children Joseph J. and Jessica E. (Michael) Prahl; grandchildren Jordy, Josey and Lola Paczelt; sister, Patricia (David) Paulkner; brother, Richard (Linda) Neeman; nieces and nephews Justin (Savanah) Paulkner, Christopher (Nicole) Paulkner and Alison (Leon) Neeman and her lifelong friends Susan (Joseph) Buchel, Christopher Buchel and Megan Buchel, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service for Janine will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095) with Pastor John Bass presiding. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.
Livestreaming of the memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m. Dec. 1 on the Phillip Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.