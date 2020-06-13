Jason Michael Decent
On May 25, 2020, Jason Michael Decent, 36, passed away after a long and courageous battle with brain cancer. He died with grace and dignity, with his loving wife, Julie, at his side.
Jason graduated from West Bend East High School in 2002, UW-Madison in 2006, and from Marquette Law School in 2010. Jason then headed to Los Angeles to reunite with the love of his life, Julie Schmid. He passed the California Bar exam on his first attempt, and the two were ready to begin the next chapter of their lives together.
Their plans quickly shifted in December, 2010. Jason and Julie had a new battle to conquer — brain cancer. Jay spent the next nine and a half years enduring six brain surgeries, and countless hours of therapy, always fighting, never complaining. Through it all, Jason and Julie remained steadfast and devoted to each other.
Jason was thoughtful and deliberate in everything he did, from the books and shows he consumed to the music and podcasts he listened to. Let’s just say, you wouldn’t want to go against him in “Jeopardy!” He never passed up an opportunity to travel, especially to spend time with friends and family. He enjoyed seeking out delicious food, be it a great meal at a restaurant or goods from the local farmers market. He and Julie chronicled their coffee adventures on their @decentlycaffeinated Instagram, and Jason’s affinity for French toast and donuts was well documented with the hashtag #fatteningupmyhusband. He was a great friend, an inspiration to many, and his smile could light up a room.
Jason was an incredibly talented writer. He was never shy to share his perspective, always quick-witted with a wonderful sense of humor. He had an eloquent yet approachable way of putting his thoughts to pen and paper that left readers in awe. During his battle with cancer, when his physical voice became quieter, you could always look to his blog — smorgasbored.com — to understand what he was feeling and experiencing.
Jason is survived by his wife, Julie Schmid; his parents Julie (Herbert) and Doug Decent, John Fitzgerald and Patty Southerland; siblings Nicholas (Jane) Decent, Anthony (Kara) Decent, Zachary (Paige) Decent, Ryne Fitzgerald, Allie Fitzgerald; grandmothers Marlys Herbert and Grace Fitzgerald. Jason is also survived by countless nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents — David Herbert, Leonard and Maryann Decent, James Fitzgerald, Rita and Reginald Southerland. Jay touched the lives of many and changed us all for the better.
A celebration of Jason’s life will take place down the road when it is safe to gather, share stories, laugh, cry, and remember Jason’s strong soul.
Memorials can be made in Jason’s honor to the following cancer support centers that he regularly attended: WeSpark. org & CancerSupportLA.org, or to his wife, Julie Schmid.
Jason’s family would like to thank all of the skilled doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles who cared for Jason throughout his journey. Special thanks to Dr. Jeremy Rudnick and Dr. Ray Chu for their knowledge, love, and support over the years, which allowed all of us to have more time with Jay.
Gone but not forgotten — we love and miss you, Jason!