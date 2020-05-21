Jay B. Hunt, 81
Mr. Jay B. Hunt, 81, died early Thursday morning at his home in Sun Prairie.
He lived there with his son, Peter Hunt, for the past year. Previously, Jay was a longtime resident of He married Miriam Torrison De Florentiis in 1973 and divorced in 1980.
Surviving are one granddaughter, Ms. Anabella Hunt; one son, Mr. Peter Hunt; one stepson, Mr. Luca De Florentiis; and one sister, Patricia Aveson. He also had a brother, Robert Hunt, who preceded him in death.
Born December 30, 1938, in Portland, Ore., he was a son of the late Viola Jean Berget and Mervin Steele Hunt. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He majored in music while taking language and philosophy minors.
He worked in the printing industry, including nine years of self-employment in music publishing and commercial printing.