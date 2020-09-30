WEST BEND
Jayne Caroline Griepentrog
Oct. 2, 1931 — Sept. 28, 2020
Jayne Caroline Griepentrog (Steffan), age 88 years, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc surrounded by her family. Jayne was born on October 2, 1931, in the Town of Addison to Lester and Hildegarde Steffan (Benedum). She was united in marriage to Arland Griepentrog on March 1, 1949, at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Wayne. Arland and Jayne lived in Shawano for 17 years until moving to West Bend in 2009. Arland passed away in on November 29, 2010.
Jayne worked at the Germantown High School in the cafeteria. She enjoyed fishing and traveling with the Card Party. Her favorite bird was the cardinal.
Jayne is survived by his four children, Keith (Lisa) Griepentrog of Silverdale, WA, Mary (the late Jim) Radoll of Oconomowoc, Kelvin (Debbie) Griepentrog of Waukesha, and Lola Hall of Palmyra; six grandchildren, Kara (Kevin) Pentz, Kurt Griepentrog, Charlotte (John) Omdoll, Brenda (Mike Van Der Elsen) Radoll, Jason Griepentrog, Jessica (Jerad) Wegner; six great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Kendall Wegner, Zack, Hallie, and Jovie Pentz, and Luke Griepentrog.
She is further survived by two sisters, Eugenia (Peter) Bruckert of Theresa and Shirley (Herbert) Ritger of West Bend; four sisters-in-law, Carol (Merlin) Volm of the Town of Wayne, Ruth (the late Roman) Sauer of Sun Prairie, Shirley (Lee) Frazier of Madison and Rosie (the late Lester) Griepentrog of Hartford; brother-in-law, Milton Griepentrog of Madison; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services in remembrance of Jayne will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend. The Rev. Steve Bode from Zion Ev. Lutheran Church will officiate. Entombment will be at Wisconsin Memorial Park on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memorials to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church or the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated by the family.
Memorials to Zion Ev. Lutheran Church or the Washington County Humane Society are appreciated by the family.
