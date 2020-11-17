Jean C. Heyman, 81
After 14 years with Alzheimer’s Disease, Jean C. Heyman, age 81, of Glendale finally found peace on November 11, 2020. Jean was born in Georgia but raised in Astoria, NY. In 1964, Jean married Robert Heyman, living in Scarsdale, NY, before moving to Wisconsin in 1974. Jean raised their 3 daughters in Glendale, while working various jobs. Her last employer of 11 years was Junior Achievement, which she thoroughly enjoyed. Jean was an avid tennis player, enjoyed biking, cross country skiing, hiking adventures with the Vagabond group, gardening, and finishing crosswords puzzles. In her early fifties, Jean took several exciting trips, including a cruise to Greece, and her all-time favorite: hiking through Grand Teton National Park.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, and parents, Corinne and James O’Keefe. She is survived by her beloved children: Janice (Fritz) Ebel, Alison (Tom) Caravella, and Jessica Heyman; grandchildren Madalin, Eliza, and Corinn Ebel; and Zackary, Marleigh, and Natalie Caravella; great-granddaughter, Naomi; and cherished sister Linda Duff.
The family wish to thank Lasata Care Center for their excellent care. To Anne, Kelly, Monica, and Marcy with Heartland Hospice, your kindness and compassion have meant more than words can express. Memorials in Jean’s honor may be made to: curealz.org, alzdiscovery.org, or alz.org; which fund desperately needed research into finding a cure for this devastating disease.
Private family services will be held. Mueller Funeral Home is assisting the family.
“Though those with Alzheimer’s might forget us, we MUST remember them.”
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or visit muellerfuneralhome.com.