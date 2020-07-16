Jean M. Rogahn, 93
Jean M. Rogahn, age 93, of Grafton passed away Monday July 13, 2020, in her sleep.
She was born September 7, 1926, in Milwaukee to Frank and Eleanor (Hansen) Holt. On June 30, 1945, Jean was united in marriage to Donald W. Rogahn in Nashville, Tennessee. After Donald was discharged from the Army Air Corps, the couple lived in Milwaukee and Mayville where they started their family, before settling in Grafton in 1959. Jean was a homemaker and she loved sewing, traveling, painting and gardening. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Grafton.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Deborah) Rogahn and Debra (Robert) Kohlwey; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; daughter Nancy; parents; and five siblings.
A visitation for Jean will take place on Monday July 20, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon at the Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 Washington St., Grafton. Burial will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church would be appreciated.
Jean’s family would like to thank the staff of BrightStar Care and Horizon Hospice for their care and support.
Mueller Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit muellerfuneralhome.com.