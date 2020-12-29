KEWASKUM
Jeanette (Jean) S. Hodge
June 5, 1938 - Dec. 16, 2020
Jeanette (Jean) S. Hodge, age 82, of Kewaskum passed away with her husband by her side Wednesday evening, Dec. 16, 2020, following a courageous battle with COVID-19 and its long-term effects.
Jean was born in Negaunee, MI, on June 5, 1938. She was the eldest child of Ensio and Ruth (Wirtanen) Salo of Negaunee. After graduation in 1956 from Negaunee High School, Jean continued her education at the Green Bay Business School. Jean went on to work for the U.S. Naval Department in Washington, D.C., for two years. Jean worked for the West Bend Company as a secretary in the Industrial Engineering Department. In 1970, Jean started working for the West Bend School District at Silverbrook School, first as a teacher’s aide, then as guidance secretary and the as the school secretary until her retirement in 2001. After her retirement, Jean and Jim volunteered with the U.S. Mission America Placement Service (U.S. MAPS) as RV volunteers. They worked on projects in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, North Dakota, Arizona and Wisconsin before settling down again in Wisconsin.
Jean was a talented seamstress, quilter, crochetier, and violinist. Jean enjoyed camping and traveling, sharing all these adventures with her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. What Jean most enjoyed was spending time with her family.
On June 22, 1957, Jean married her high school sweetheart, James (Jim) Hodge Sr. Jean is survived by her husband, Jim Sr. of Kewaskum; children: Cheryl (Tom) Lighthart, Cindy Ratzel, and James (Jim) Jr. She is also survived by eight grandchildren: Benjamin O’Leary, Kelly (Jared) Olson, Jonathan (Tina) Ratzel, Sara (Adam) Baumhardt, Matthew (Paula) Ratzel, Theresa (Jerad) Herther, Rebecca (Matthew) Kirst and Kyle (Alexis) Hodge; and 15 great-grandchildren: Devin, Ashley, Nico, Jordyn, Gage, Harper, Liam, Camron, Katie, Savannah, Payden, Amelia, Carter, Chloe, Amber, and one on the way. Jean is survived by her sister, Millie Isaacson, and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding her in death were granddaughter Jamie O’Leary; her parents; brothers Ernie and Gilbert Salo; parents-in-law Thomas (Benjamin) and Jean Hodge Sr., sister-in-law, Shirley Bloom; and brothers-in-law Thomas Hodge Jr., Douglas Bloom, and Ronald Isaacson.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to either U.S. MAPS via mail to Assemblies of God, 1445 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802, via the Assemblies of God website at https://giving.ag.org/Give/Details/700001-525877 (please note AGUSM MAPS in the Comments section) or to Spencer Lake Christian Center, N1385 County Highway E, Waupaca, WI 54981.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Jan. 9, at Calvary Church, 1110 E. Decorah Road, West Bend, WI 53095. Visitation is from 11:00 to 2:00, with the service starting at 2:00, immediately followed by a light meal.