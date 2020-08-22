Jeanie Sue (Mueller) Gerrietts
April 28, 1968 — Aug. 16, 2020
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, after a courageous six-year battle with cancer, Jeanie met face to face with Jesus, her precious Lord and Savior. Jeanie was born on April 28, 1968 in Fond du Lac Wisconsin to Carroll (Smokey) and Janis (nee Weis) Mueller. She grew up in Allenton and graduated from Slinger High School. On August 11, 1996 she married Steven Gerrietts at Glacier Hills County Park. She lived most of her married life in Theresa where she was an awesome mother and teacher to April Debroux (fiance Daniel Hernandez), Drake (Jessica) Gerrietts and Brookelyn (fiance Wyatt Belew).
Jeanie had a deep faith that she shared with all around her and on mission trips to the villages of Tanana and Ruby in Alaska; and to Ecuador where she ministered to the Huaorani tribe. In August 2000 she joined hundreds of thousands of others for The Call at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. to ask people to fast and pray to God for protection and revival of our nation.
Her joy in life and people was reflected in her lovely singing voice that was often heard lifted in praise and worship. Jeanie had an appreciation of Godºs creation which was reflected in her artistic and photographic ability; talents that she passed on to her children.
She will be missed by the many people both young and old who looked to her as mother and spiritual mentor and also by all who were touched by her loving and caring nature as she served as a CNA, ordained minister and servant of the Lord.
Besides her husband and children she is survived by her precious grandson Mateo, her brother Michael (Kristen) Mueller, niece Haley and nephew Andrew, her parents, mother-in-law Loralee Gerrietts, brother-in-law Jeff (Patti) Gerrietts; sisters-in-law Kathy (Lincoln) Smithyman, Christine (Tom) Taylor, Nadine (Shawn) Race, Cindy (Wren) Gerrietts and her faithful and loyal dog — her Koda bear , and many nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Serena, her father-in-law, Dennis Gerrietts Sr., her brother-in-law Dennis Gerrietts Jr., her grandparents, Leo and Marie (nee Warnecke) Weis and Jerome and Loretta (nee Schmidt) Mueller.
We would like to acknowledge the caretakers who gave of themselves to comfort mom in her final weeks this side of heaven, and for all the continuous prayers from the Springfield Church, all family, and the many friends. Thank you from the sincerity of our hearts.
A celebration of life for Jeanie will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 6 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St. Hartford, WI 53027). The family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
