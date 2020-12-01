Jeanne P. Cramer
May 26, 1932 — Nov. 28, 2020
Jeanne passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving husband, Curt, and three daughters, Susan (Jon) Nolan, Ginny (Tom) Traub, and Martha (Lex) Huberts. She is survived by her brother, Bill (Sandy) Priebe; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Eleanor Priebe, and sister, Martha Anderson. Jeanne was raised Wilmette, IL, and graduated from New Trier High School and DePauw University. She worked at Marshall Field’s in Chicago and Wauwatosa.
She loved volunteering, gardening, and traveling.
