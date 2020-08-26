Jeanne (Schuppel) Peterson
May 27, 1945 — Aug. 22, 2020
Jeanne (Schuppel) Peterson was born May 27, 1945, in West Bend to John and Shirley Schuppel. She passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, after a battle with cancer at the age of 75. She is survived by her husband, David; her daughter, Marcy Stone and husband Doug of Saydel, Iowa; her son, Brad and wife Carme of Carlisle, Iowa; her son, Ross and wife Erin of Des Moines, Iowa; and two brothers, Bob Schuppel (Heidi) and Jim Schuppel (Tally). Her pride and joy were her seven grandchildren: Matt, Addie, Tanner, Camden, Claire, Eli, and Audrey Jean. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, John and Shirley Schuppel; and her brother, Dick Schuppel.
Jean was adored by her coworkers at Iowa Lutheran Hospital, where she worked until months before her illness. At 74 she was a wonder woman with her time and energy. A day off work with the grandkids could include a trip to the farmers market, the Science Center, lunch at Spaghetti Works (kids eat free on Monday), the zoo, Adventureland, and ice cream in a single day.
I’d like to tell you a lot more about her, but like my mom, she wanted her obituary short and sweet, and to the point.
So here’s the point: Make time for ice cream.
Services will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 400 NE 56th St, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, August 28. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29. Casual dress is requested by the family.
